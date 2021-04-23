SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Aries Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $122.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

