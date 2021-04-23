SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,985. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $498.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

