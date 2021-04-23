Spectris’ (SEPJF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SEPJF stock remained flat at $$45.80 on Friday. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. Spectris has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

