Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.82.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$42.35.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. Analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

