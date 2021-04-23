Spire (NYSE:SR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

SR stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spire by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Spire by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.