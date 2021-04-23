Spire (NYSE:SR) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

NYSE SR opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spire by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

