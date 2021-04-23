Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,438,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.