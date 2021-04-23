Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $45.86 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -573.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

