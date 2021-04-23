Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $300,251,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $243.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.07, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

