Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 119.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $88,906,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $245.11 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.07, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,241,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $300,251,536. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

