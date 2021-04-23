Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of TESSCO Technologies worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $99.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.