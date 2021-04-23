Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 60.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $138,701.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,965.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,695. 61.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rimini Street stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $646.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMNI. Benchmark lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

