Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

