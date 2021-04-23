Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Quotient were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QTNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quotient by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quotient by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Quotient by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Quotient by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Quotient news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at $580,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $392.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

