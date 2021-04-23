Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,493 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RigNet were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in RigNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in RigNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in RigNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RigNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RigNet by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNET opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. RigNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 200.81%.

RigNet Profile

RigNet, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications & Internet-of-Things, Systems Integration and Corporate. The Managed Communications Services segment comprises remote communications, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites.

