Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $309.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

