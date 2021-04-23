Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,513 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNEB. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.