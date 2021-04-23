SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSPPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPPF remained flat at $$4.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.