S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

S&T Bancorp stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. 177,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,320. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $264,544.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David G. Antolik bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $29,973.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

