Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS SLFPY remained flat at $$15.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

