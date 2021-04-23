Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.38.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.92 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

