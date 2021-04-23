State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,952 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kemper by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

