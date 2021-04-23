State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

