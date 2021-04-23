State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,813,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,203,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $184.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.56.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

