State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.