State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after buying an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 207,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CL King boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of VSTO opened at $32.29 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

