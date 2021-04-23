State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,690 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $22,037,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 935,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,453,000 after buying an additional 121,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,940.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.