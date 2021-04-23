State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 750 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $8,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

