Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Down 39.4% This Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $5.92 or 0.00011743 BTC on exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $42.09 million and $70,034.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001560 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,114,024 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

