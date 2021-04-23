Stelco (TSE:STLC) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB upgraded Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.94.

Get Stelco alerts:

TSE:STLC opened at C$30.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$31.24.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.