Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of USX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $461.34 million, a PE ratio of -925.07 and a beta of 2.01. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Equities analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

