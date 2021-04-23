Stifel Nicolaus Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to $15.75

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.75 to $15.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PREKF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.