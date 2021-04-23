Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 35,361 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,636% compared to the average volume of 2,037 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

OKE stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

