Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,125 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,121% compared to the typical volume of 256 call options.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 637.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $2,441,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.51 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
