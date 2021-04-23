Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 525 call options on the company. This is an increase of 855% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $179.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.52. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $185.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in The Middleby by 46.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Middleby by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in The Middleby by 14.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.