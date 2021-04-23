Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of OGE Energy Call Options (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 760 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 call options.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OGE Energy has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after buying an additional 451,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,716,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,882,000 after purchasing an additional 206,384 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.