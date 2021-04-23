Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.16, but opened at $51.84. Stock Yards Bancorp shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 477 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

