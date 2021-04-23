Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE EDF opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

