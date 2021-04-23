Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

Shares of Strattec Security stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,757. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $184.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.