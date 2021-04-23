Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 139,488 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 211.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,488 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $32,406,000.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CERT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Certara stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Certara’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

