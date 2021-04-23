Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $538.62 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $539.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

