Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $18.98 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce comprises about 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of SPS Commerce worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.