Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.