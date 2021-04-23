Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMU.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a na rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.33.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$9.08 and a 1 year high of C$15.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

