Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.05

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.05 and last traded at $162.48, with a volume of 364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

