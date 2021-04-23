Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.