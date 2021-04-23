Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN opened at $53.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,327.83 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.