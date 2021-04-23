SureRemit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,947.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $93,947.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00266650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00025848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.12 or 0.00651252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,348.90 or 1.00388062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $528.74 or 0.01033705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit.

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.