Surgery Partners, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 76.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.