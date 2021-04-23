Susquehanna Downgrades Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Neutral

Susquehanna cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.00, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,720 shares of company stock worth $6,541,358. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

